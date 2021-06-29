Congress' Assam unit to get its new chief this week: Senior leader Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The opposition Congress in Assam will get its new state president this week, a senior leader said on Tuesday, nearly two months after Ripun Bora resigned from the post, owning responsibility for the party's drubbing in the March-April Assembly polls.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, when asked about the delay in naming its new president, said the party, after having suffered defeat twice in the assembly polls, needs to find a "vocal and assertive leader". "The new Assam Congress president will be named this week. The central leadership is currently taking views of party functionaries in the matter," Bhattacharjee told PTI.

He further said that several leaders are capable of shouldering the responsibility, but the party high command will ensure that the most "acceptable" candidate is appointed. "We lost the battle (assembly elections) for the second time. We could not reach our goal. The party wants a vocal and assertive leader at this point. There are many leaders who are capable of taking up this responsibility. The high command will ensure that the most acceptable candidate is appointed after considering all necessary factors," Bhattacharjee added.

Meanwhile, sources in party said several names have been doing the rounds within the state unit, but Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Bhupen Bora have emerged as the top two contenders for the post.