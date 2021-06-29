STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress' Assam unit to get its new chief this week: Senior leader Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee

The APCC general secretary said that the party, after having suffered defeat twice in the assembly polls, needs to find a 'vocal and assertive leader'.

Published: 29th June 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The opposition Congress in Assam will get its new state president this week, a senior leader said on Tuesday, nearly two months after Ripun Bora resigned from the post, owning responsibility for the party's drubbing in the March-April Assembly polls.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, when asked about the delay in naming its new president, said the party, after having suffered defeat twice in the assembly polls, needs to find a "vocal and assertive leader". "The new Assam Congress president will be named this week. The central leadership is currently taking views of party functionaries in the matter," Bhattacharjee told PTI.

He further said that several leaders are capable of shouldering the responsibility, but the party high command will ensure that the most "acceptable" candidate is appointed. "We lost the battle (assembly elections) for the second time. We could not reach our goal. The party wants a vocal and assertive leader at this point. There are many leaders who are capable of taking up this responsibility. The high command will ensure that the most acceptable candidate is appointed after considering all necessary factors," Bhattacharjee added.

Meanwhile, sources in party said several names have been doing the rounds within the state unit, but Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Bhupen Bora have emerged as the top two contenders for the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupen Bora Ripun Bora Congress Assam Assam Congress Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp