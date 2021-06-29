STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man circulates video of him raping woman in UP village on WhatsApp

According to the police, two women took the 19-year-old woman to the forest to collect fodder where the accused raped her and recorded the act.

Published: 29th June 2021 03:54 PM

Stop Rape

Police have taken cognisance of the video circulated by the accused on WhatsApp and relevant sections of the IT Act have also been added. (Representational Image)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a village in this district when she had gone to a forest to collect fodder, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place on June 26 and the accused also recorded the act and circulated the video on social media, they said.

A complaint regarding the incident was lodged by the woman's father.

It was alleged that on June 26, two women of his village took his 19-year-old daughter with them to collect fodder in the forest, where the accused youth raped her, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Arun Kumar Singh said.

On Monday, a case was registered against the youth and the women and efforts are being made to nab them, the CO said, adding the victim has been sent for medical examination.

Police have taken cognisance of the video circulated by the accused on WhatsApp and relevant sections of the IT Act have also been added, Singh said.

Comments

