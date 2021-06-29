STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi to chair Union council of ministers meeting on June 30

Published: 29th June 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers on Wednesday, which is likely to discuss the Covid situation and may also review functioning of few ministries, sources said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday evening, the sources said.

The work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries may be reviewed in the meeting, the sources said.

A wider discussion on the COVID-19 situation is also likely during the meeting, they said.

The meeting is being held a week after Prime Minister Modi held meetings with ministers both Cabinet and Minister of State rank in different groups to review the performance of their respective ministries These meetings were held at the Prime Minister's official residence and BJP president JP Nadda was present in most of these meetings Political observers and BJP insiders feel the council of ministers meeting assumes significance as it is being held at a time when political circles are abuzz with speculation of a cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

