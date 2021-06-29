STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reports claiming Jaishankar's meeting with certain Taliban leaders 'completely false': Sources

Some reports on social media claimed that Jaishankar met certain Taliban leaders, who assured the minister that the outfit's future relations with India will not be based on Pakistan's views.

Published: 29th June 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reports claiming that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with certain Taliban leaders are "completely false, baseless and mischievous", sources said on Tuesday.

The reaction from sources here came after some reports on social media claimed that Jaishankar met certain Taliban leaders, who assured the minister that the outfit's future relations with India will not be based on Pakistan's views and wishes. "We have seen social media reports claiming that the External Affairs Minister has met certain Taliban leaders. Such reports are completely false, baseless and mischievous," said a source.

The reports emerged as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by September 11, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

In the midst of fast-paced developments relating to the Afghan peace process, a senior Qatari diplomat said at a webinar organised by the Arab Center in Washington DC recently that he believed the Indian side was engaging with the Taliban as the group could be a key component in the future of Afghanistan.

S Jaishankar Taliban Taliban leaders Jaishankar Taliban Ministry of External Affairs
