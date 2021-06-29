STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Senior Kashmir police officer warns militants against targeting off-duty cops, civilians

Referring to the killing of CID inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar last week, Kumar said the militants were resorting to soft target killings in order to create fear psychosis.

Published: 29th June 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar

IG (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Tuesday warned militants against incurring the wrath of police by making off-duty cops a soft target.

"The cops are locals and they have to live with their families. We cannot keep them in camps like personnel of other security forces. They become soft targets. If they (terrorists) continue to target them (police personnel), we know how to deal with them. I have 24 years of experience, we know how to counter this," Kumar told reporters at a press conference here.

He said that militants should not resort to killing innocent people. "I advise them (militants) not to get involved in these acts," Kumar said.

Referring to the killing of CID inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar last week, Kumar said the militants were resorting to soft target killings in order to create fear psychosis. "What had the inspector done? After office, he had gone to the mosque to offer prayers. Two terrorists shot him from behind. He was not part of SOG or any anti-terrorism squad. Just to create fear psychosis, they are targeting innocent people," he said.

Briefing the media about the operation that led to the killing of top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Nadeem Abrar and his Pakistani associate at Maloora on the outskirts of the city, the IGP said it was a major success for security forces.

Kumar said there was nothing to worry on account of militants active in Srinagar. "We will soon neutralise the module active in Srinagar. There are some sleeper cells which we call part time or hybrid terrorists. We are tracking full time terrorists but there is difficulty in tracking the part time terrorists as they go back to their normal work after carrying out an incident. But we will get them soon," he said.

Kumar said that police are letting militants surrender during live encounters while the security forces will gather information, track down and neutralise every terrorist who is involved in the killing of security forces personnel and civilians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Kumar Kashmir Police Parvez Ahmad Dar Kashmir militants Kashmir militant attack
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp