STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Take Rs 50,000, hit accused with shoe: UP panchayat tells girl to settle alleged rape case

Not satisfied with the panchayat's decision, the girl's family lodged a police complaint, officials said.

Published: 29th June 2021 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district has asked a minor girl who was allegedly raped by a boy from her village to settle the matter with him by taking Rs 50,000 from him and hitting him five times with a shoe.

Not satisfied with the panchayat's decision, the girl's family lodged a police complaint, officials said.

The mother of the girl, a resident of Kothibhar police station area, complained to the village panchayat on June 23 about the alleged rape of her daughter.

The panchayat asked the girl to settle the matter with the boy accused of raping her by taking Rs 50,000 from him and slapping him five times with a shoe in front of the village council, the police officials said.

On June 25, the girl's family lodged a complaint at Kothibhari police as they were not satisfied with the panchayat's decision, they said.

After news about the panchayat's decision went viral on social media, Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta on Tuesday directed officials to get the girl's medical examination done and record her statement.

"If rape is reported in the medical test, a case will be registered under the relevant provisions of law and further action will be taken," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP crime UP rape cases
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp