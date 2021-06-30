STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to take over as IAF's new Vice Chief of Air Staff

He was commissioned into Fighter Stream of the IAF on 29 Dec 1982 as a fighter pilot and has served nearly 39 years.

Published: 30th June 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force and Army will see new faces at the top rung assuming charge from Thursday. Apart from the other important appointments, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will get its new Vice Chief and the Indian Army will get its new Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), a new vertical created last year as part of Army restructuring.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari is taking over as the new Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCOAS) on Thursday, July 1 with the retirement of Air Marshal HS Arora. Air Marshal Chaudhari was Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOCinC) of Western Air Command from 01 Aug 2020. He was commissioned into Fighter Stream of the IAF on 29 Dec 1982 as a fighter pilot and has served nearly 39 years. He has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft with a flying experience of more than 3800 hrs.

Air Marshal BR Krishna who till now was the Director-General Air Operations of the IAF will be taking over as the new AOC in C Western Air Command on Thursday.  Air Marshal PM Sinha will be replacing him as the new DG Air Operations.

Air Marshal Richard John Duckworth, who was the Air Officer in-charge Personnel of the Air Force will take charge as the AOC in C Central Air Command.

With Lt Gen Sanjeev Sharma assuming charge on Thursday Army will see a new face as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) which is seen to be important and specially created as part of the restructuring of the Indian Army Headquarters. The first DCOAS (Strategy) Lt Gen Paramjit Singh retired on Wednesday.

The post of DCOAS (Strategy) is a crucial appointment created last year as a third new vertical created to oversee Army’s operations, plans and logistics. The other two DCOAS are DCOAS (capability development and sustenance) and DCOAS (information systems & coordination)

Lt Gen SK Sharma, an alumnus of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru was commissioned into the Rajputana Rifles in December 1983 and was the DG of Military Intelligence prior to assuming this key appointment.

Lt Gen SP Goswamy will assume the charge of DG of Corps of Army Air Defence (AAD) as Lt Gen AP Singh retired on June 30. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force Indian Army IAF Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Vice Chief of Air Staff VCOAS
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp