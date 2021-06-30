STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccination likely to be halted for two days in Jharkhand

According to senior officials in health department, the vaccination drive is expected to resume on Friday after the allotment for the month of July will reach Ranchi.

Published: 30th June 2021 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The ongoing vaccination drive in Jharkhand is likely to be halted for at least two days as the state ran out of vials on Tuesday. According to senior officials in the health department, the vaccination drive is expected to resume on Friday after the allotment for the month of July reaches here.

“82, 000 doses of vaccines were left on Monday evening which got finished on Tuesday. The next lot of 6 lakh vaccines is likely to arrive on July 2. Till then the vaccination drive will have to be suspended,” said Nodal Officer for Health department’s IEC Siddharth Tripathy.

Meanwhile, only a few doses of vaccine have been left in Khunti, which will be administered on Wednesday, he added.

According to official records, a total of 68,28,708 people have been vaccinated in Jharkhand so far in Jharkhand. 57,70,683 people have been administered the first dose, while 10,58,025 people have been administered both doses.

COVID vaccine vaccination vaccine shortage Jharkhand vaccination Jharkhand coronavirus COVID-19
