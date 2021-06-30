STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

For wrong India map and child porn content: Spate of FIRs filed against Twitter

FIRs have also been registered against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari and other senior officials in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter, Tweet

Twitter logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW/BHOPAL: Even as Twitter is in the government’s crosshairs over new IT rules, trouble is mounting for the company and its senior officials in India. Multiple cases have been registered against them over a distorted map of the country and child pornographic contents.

Acting upon a complaint from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell on Tuesday registered an FIR against Twitter India for allegedly allowing access to child pornography in the form of various links and accounts. The microblogging site has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and IT Act, said Delhi Police.

FIRs have also been registered against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari and other senior officials in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over a wrong map of India put up on the microblogging website.

The first case was registered on Monday night against Maheshwari and Twitter India’s news partnership head Amrita Tripathi in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal leader, Praveen Bhati. The two senior officials were booked under Section 505(2) of IPC (statements conducing to public mischief) and Section 74 of IT Act, which deals with publication for fraudulent purpose.

A world map showing J&K and Ladakh detached from India emerged on the career section of the social media giant’s website on Monday. Twitter removed it as it sparked outrage. On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Police’s Cyber Cell registered a case against the Twitter India MD and others in Bhopal. The FIR was registered under Section 505(2) of IPC by social activist and BJP leader Durgesh Keswani. “If it’s found that the alleged crime invites IT Act sections, its provisions will be added,” a police official said.

UP moves SC for arrest of Twitter MD

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Karnataka High Court order granting protection from arrest to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari in connection with the Ghaziabad assault video case. Maheshwari has also filed a caveat, seeking an opportunity to present his case before the top court passes any order. Ghaziabad police had issued a notice to Maheshwari, asking him to appear at the Loni police station for questioning in the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter FIR against Twitter
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp