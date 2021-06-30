Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

By PTI

JAMMU: A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire started in a forest across the LoC and spread to the Indian side in Mendhar sector, they said.

The officials said the fire triggered the explosion of nearly half a dozen landmines that were part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system.

The fire was still raging and efforts were being made to control it when last reports were received, they said.