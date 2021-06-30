Gujarat police gets Ravi Pujari’s custody in 2017 shootout case

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Gujarat police have been permitted to take gangster Ravi Pujari into their custody for 30 days in connection with a 2017 shootout case, in which a municipal councillor was attacked. An SI of the Crime Branch of Ahmedabad had filed an application before a city court, requesting it to remand Pujari in Gujarat police custody.

He had submitted that the police needs to record the statement of the accused before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court of Borsad in Anand district, and also complete other investigations in his presence, in connection with a case registered for an attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. Pujari’s counsel had opposed remanding him in police custody.

On Tuesday, the 61st Additional City Civil & Sessions Judge ordered remanding Pujari in Gujarat police custody for 30 days. The court also directed the Gujarat police to provide additional security to the accused when he is in their custody, as there is a threat to his life. The case is related to a shootout on Pragnesh Patel, an independent municipal councillor of Borsad town in Anand district. On January 13, 2017, Patel was attacked by two bike-bourne assailants outside his house. He had later recovered.