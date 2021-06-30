STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat police gets Ravi Pujari’s custody in 2017 shootout case

The Gujarat police have been permitted to take gangster Ravi Pujari into their custody for 30 days in connection with a 2017 shootout case, in which a municipal councillor was attacked.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Ravi Pujari being produced at ACJM court in Kochi on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Gujarat police have been permitted to take gangster Ravi Pujari into their custody for 30 days in connection with a 2017 shootout case, in which a municipal councillor was attacked. An SI of the Crime Branch of Ahmedabad had filed an application before a city court, requesting it to remand Pujari in Gujarat police custody.

He had submitted that the police needs to record the statement of the accused before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court of Borsad in Anand district, and also complete other investigations in his presence, in connection with a case registered for an attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. Pujari’s counsel had opposed remanding him in police custody.

On Tuesday, the 61st Additional City Civil & Sessions Judge ordered remanding Pujari in Gujarat police custody for 30 days. The court also directed the Gujarat police to provide additional security to the accused when he is in their custody, as there is a threat to his life. The case is related to a shootout on Pragnesh Patel, an independent municipal councillor of Borsad town in Anand district. On January 13, 2017, Patel was attacked by two bike-bourne assailants outside his house. He had later recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Pujari Gujarat police
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp