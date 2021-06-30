STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Woman principal kills self inside school in Chhota Udepur district; suicide note found

The deceased committed suicide by hanging herself from the rod of the toilet's window located inside the school's store room.

Published: 30th June 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

hangs, suicide, death

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHHOTA UDEPUR: The principal of a government school in Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the iron railing of a window inside her school on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, Bhavnaben Damor (34), was the principal of the government secondary school at Kukarda village in the district, an official of Nasvadi police station said. "She committed suicide by hanging herself from the rod of the toilet's window located inside the school's store room. A suicide note was recovered from her possession and we questioned her husband, who lived with her in Nasvadi in connection with the incident," he said.

"We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide and we will go through the suicide note that we have recovered. We are questioning her husband and the teachers in the school. We have also informed her parents about her death," the official said.

He said that the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and further investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhota Udepur district Gujarat Gujarat principal suicide Suicide cases
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp