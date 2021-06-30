Home Ministry declares six Bihar districts Naxal-free

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared six out of 16 Naxal-affected districts in Bihar as Naxal-free, thus reducing the activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the state to only 10 districts.

According to this new classification, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Arwal and East Champaran have been cleared from the list of Naxal-affected districts. In the absence of any Naxal bases, security-related expenses in these districts will no longer be spent on the prevention of Naxal activities.

With the exclusion of these districts, only 10 districts of Bihar, namely Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Banka, Munger and West Champaran are currently in the category of Naxal-affected districts of the country.

Of these, Aurangabad district has been flagged as a ‘district of concern’.



Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared 7 other districts in Bihar, namely Patna, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, Bagaha, Begusarai, Khagaria and Sheohar, as Naxal-free.

ALSO WATCH | How Mumbai, India's most crowded city, beat the odds, and the coronavirus: