Home Ministry declares six Bihar districts Naxal-free

With the exclusion of six more districts, only 10 districts in Bihar have been found with Naxal-activities at the Ministry of Home Affairs review meeting.

Published: 30th June 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared six out of 16 Naxal-affected districts in Bihar as Naxal-free, thus reducing the activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the state to only 10 districts.

According to this new classification, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Arwal and East Champaran have been cleared from the list of Naxal-affected districts. In the absence of any Naxal bases, security-related expenses in these districts will no longer be spent on the prevention of Naxal activities. 

With the exclusion of these districts, only 10 districts of Bihar, namely Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Banka, Munger and West Champaran are currently in the category of Naxal-affected districts of the country. 

Of these, Aurangabad district has been flagged as a ‘district of concern’.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared 7 other districts in Bihar, namely Patna, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, Bagaha, Begusarai, Khagaria and Sheohar, as Naxal-free.

