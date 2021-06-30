STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India received 10 per cent excess rainfall in June: IMD

Currently, the northernmost limit of southwest monsoon is passing through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

bhubaneswar rains

Image for representation (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Even as southwest monsoon continues to elude parts of north India, including Delhi, the country has received 10 per cent more rainfall than normal in June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Currently, the northernmost limit of southwest monsoon is passing through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

"Since June 19 there has not been any progress of monsoon," the IMD said, inferring that most of the advancement was recorded between June 3-19.

The monsoon made onset over Kerala on June 3.

According to the IMD, the further advancement of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is not likely till July 7.

ALSO READ | Severe heatwave scorches Delhi; mercury soars to year's highest

Central and north Indian plains are already reeling under searing heat that is pushing temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius.

The ongoing weak monsoon spell is over central, peninsular and northwest India while northeast India, Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh are witnessing heavy rains.

"For the country as a whole, cumulative rainfall during this year's Southwest Monsoon till June 30 has been above normal by about 10 per cent above Long Period Average (LPA)," the IMD said.

Actual rainfall during the same period is 18.29 cm as against the normal of 16.69 cm, it said.

East and northeast India have received 1.3 per cent more rainfall than normal in June.

Northwest India received 14 per cent more rainfall than normal, central India 17 per cent and south peninsula 2.4 per cent, the IMD said.

Southwest monsoon reached Kerala two days late.

It raced through parts of the country, covering east and northeast India, central India, central peninsula and even large parts of north India much before its scheduled arrival.

But it is yet to reach Haryana, Delhi, parts of west Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

"Forecasts based on model consensus show that the formation of a low pressure system over north Bay of Bengal is unlikely till July 7," the IMD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Southwest monsoon
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp