Jammu records hottest day of the season at 42.9 degree Celsius

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been reeling under scorching heat for the past couple of days with Srinagar recording a high of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 16.6 degrees Celsius.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sun, heat, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: The winter capital Jammu recorded its hottest day of the season on Wednesday with the mercury settling at 42.9 degrees Celsius, five notches above season's average, weather office said.

The minimum temperature in the city was also 2.4 notches above normal at 28 degrees Celsius, the regional meteorological department official said.

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been reeling under scorching heat for the past couple of days with Srinagar recording a high of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 16.6 degrees Celsius.

Day temperature in Srinagar was 3.3 notches above normal, while the night temperature was 0.5 degrees below normal.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in the union territory with a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The weather office predicted "mainly dry" weather for the next 24 hours.

