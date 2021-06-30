STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LeT suspected to be behind IAF station attack in Jammu; PM holds high-level meet

J&K police chief Dilbag Singh pointed his finger of suspicion directly at the LeT, saying it is widely using drones for supplies to its terror operatives.

Published: 30th June 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Army personnel on high alert in Jammu, Monday, June 28, 2021.

Army personnel on high alert in Jammu. (File PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: Amid the security establishment’s assessment that it was the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) that was behind the twin drone strikes on an IAF base in Jammu two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home affairs minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. 

J&K police chief Dilbag Singh pointed his finger of suspicion directly at the LeT, saying it is widely using drones for supplies to its terror operatives. He also said that the drones that attacked the Jammu airbase possibly came from Pakistan. 

​“The drones are suspected to have come from across (the border) but we are still probing as of now,” he said. Laskhar’s role has been established in most cases of arms smuggling through drones along the Line of Control and the International Border in J&K, he added.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday formally took over probe into the airbase attack. Two NIA teams — one from Jammu and the other from Delhi were already part of the investigation since Sunday. An NIA spokesperson termed the twin blasts as “a well-planned conspiracy”.

At the meeting chaired by Modi, the security establishment deliberated on futuristic challenges in the defence sector and on “equipping our forces with modern equipment”, sources said. Policy matters on security were discussed in detail, they added but refused to elaborate.

Sources said security agencies have not found any debris of the drones used in the IAF station attack. “Had the debris been found, we could have detected their point of origin and the route from their GPS coordinates. It is believed that the drones were not self-destructive and probably returned to their source after dropping two explosives, including RDX, injuring two IAF personnel,” a highly placed source told this newspaper.

Splinters found at the site of explosions have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu IAF Airport Attack PM Modi Drone Attack
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp