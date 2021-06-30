STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No honest tehsildar in India, even upright ones take 2 per cent bribe: Rajasthan minister

Congress workers led by the party's Bundi city president Devraj Gochar raised slogans against the minister for allegedly not hearing their complaints against district collector Ashish Gupta.

Published: 30th June 2021 03:36 PM

Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena

Rajasthan Industries minister Parsadi Lal Meena (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

KOTA: A Rajasthan minister has claimed that there are no honest tehsildars in the county and even the upright ones take 2 per cent kickback. Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said taking 2 per cent bribe is a practice among the tehsildars, naib tehsildars and patwaris across the country.

"Nowhere in India, one can find an honest tehsildar, naib tehsildar and patwari. I have been a six-time MLA and thrice held ministerial posts - several tehsildars, naib tehsildars were deputed, they always take 2 per cent (bribe)," he said during a public hearing in Bundi on Tuesday.

The minister's response came after Pradesh Congress committee member Satyesh Sharma raised the issue of tehsildar (revenue officer) Pritam Kumari Meena getting an Awaited Posting Order (APO). Meanwhile, Congress workers led by the party's Bundi city president Devraj Gochar raised slogans against the minister for allegedly not hearing their complaints against district collector Ashish Gupta.

The protestors also said that they would not allow Parsadi Lal Meena, who is in-charge of Bundi district, to visit the district in the future.

