STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No truth in opposition's propoganda of 'threat' to Maha Vikas Aghadi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Raut's remarks came a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation in state political circles over differences in the MVA government.

Published: 30th June 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asserted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was stable and said there was no truth in the opposition's propoganda of any "threat" to the ruling alliance.

Raut's remarks came a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation in state political circles over differences in the MVA government, which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and rumours that the Sena is considering a patch-up with former ally BJP.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, "Everything is fine. There is no threat to the MVA government. There is no truth in the opposition's propaganda of any threat to the government."

Asked about the meeting between CM Thackeray and NCP president Pawar on Tuesday, Raut said they discussed the "prevailing political situation". "Two big leaders of the alliance - the chief minister and the main guiding force behind the government - met," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Raut said he also spoke to Pawar after the meeting. To a query on the central government's package announced recently to stimulate the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Raut said, "I don't think ordinary people are happy with this booster dose. There is no clarity from the government on people's concerns over loss of livelihood, jobs and rising unemployment."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists as part of a package to support the pandemic-hit economy.

Together with the previously announced Rs 93,869 crore spending on providing free food grains to the poor till November and additional Rs 14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package -- mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to COVID-19-hit sectors -- totalled up to Rs 6.29 lakh crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Maha Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra Maharashtra Opposition threat
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp