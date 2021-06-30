STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pre-poll act of deceit by BJP: Mayawati on foundation laying of Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow

Had it not been "deceit", "deception" and "drama" before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, "the president would have been inaugurating the centre and not laying the foundation stone", she said.

Published: 30th June 2021 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just an hour after President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone for Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow on Tuesday, politics erupted over the centre in UP, where assembly polls are slated early  next year with the BSP accusing the ruling BJP of remembering the Bharat Ratna only for electoral gains.

“The BSP isn’t against any memorial or centre named after Dr Ambedkar, but getting such events done just for electoral gains amounts to deception…After continuously committing atrocities against countless followers of Dr Ambedkar, the present UP government is getting the foundation stone of a memorial-centre laid. It’s nothing but drama. It’s not only the BJP government but other parties, including Samajwadi Party and Congress, too, which are indulging in such acts of deception and drama,” BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted.

The SP, too, went on an attack mode on the issue. “After being in power for four-and-a-half years, the BJP is remembering Dr Ambedkar when the elections are close. But the bitter reality is that maximum cases of atrocities against the Scheduled Castes have happened in this BJP regime, including the horrific Hathras incident,” party spokesperson Vivek Silas said.

Responding to the criticism, minister Swami Prasad Maurya said, “It’s surprising that instead of praising the foundation stone laying ceremony of the memorial and cultural centre (which will further Ambedkar’s vision) she is criticising it. How can she forget that it’s during the Modi government that five places connected with Dr Ambedkar’s life are being developed as Panch Teerths (Five Pilgrimages).”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati BSP BJP Ambedkar Cultural Centre UP elections 2022
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp