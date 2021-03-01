STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Are you willing to marry her': SC asks man accused of raping girl; grants him protection from arrest

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the accused against the Bombay High Court's February 5 order cancelling the anticipatory bail granted to him by the trial court in January last year.

Published: 01st March 2021 07:13 PM

Supreme Court

The apex court granted the accused protection from arrest for four weeks. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Are you willing to marry her," was the question posed to a public servant, who is accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl but when the Supreme Court on Monday was told that he is already married he was asked to seek regular bail from the concerned court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing a plea filed by the accused who is serving as a technician in Maharashtra State Electricity Production Company Ltd and has moved the apex court against the Bombay High Court February 5 order which had cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to him in the case.

When the hearing commenced, the bench also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, asked the accused "Are you willing to marry her?" "If you are willing to marry her then we can consider it, otherwise you will go to jail," observed the bench adding "We are not forcing you to marry."

After taking instructions on the query posed by the bench, the counsel appearing for the petitioner, said the accused was initially willing to marry the girl but she had refused and now he was married to someone else.

As the counsel said that the accused is a public servant, the bench said, "You should have thought this before seducing and raping the girl. You knew that you are a government servant".

The counsel said that charges in the case are yet to be framed.

"You apply for regular bail. e will stay arrest," the bench said.

The apex court granted the accused protection from arrest for four weeks.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the accused against the Bombay High Court's February 5 order cancelling the anticipatory bail granted to him by the trial court in January last year.

He has also been accused of offences punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In his plea filed in the top court, he has referred to the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 and said it pointed out that if a government servant is detained in police custody under criminal charges for a period of 48 hours, then he shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension by an order of appointing authority.

Comments(1)

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Whither Judiciary? Is it a judgment? And that too a protection from arrest.Simply shameful.
    11 hours ago reply
