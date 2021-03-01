STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal grand alliance on choppy waters? ISF cautions Congress over seat sharing

Proclaiming support for the Left Front (LS) and its allies in the state, Siddiqui, however, said Bengal will get the better of the BJP and “its B-team Mamata Banerjee” in the election.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) leaders Biman Bose, Sitaram Yechury, CPI chief D Raja, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the Brigade rally. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A day after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said his party was yet to forge an alliance with the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal, ISF founder Abbas Siddiqui on Sunday made it clear that his party would not join hands with the grand old party if his demands 
are not met ahead of the Assembly polls.

Proclaiming support for the Left Front (LF) and its allies in the state, Siddiqui, however, said Bengal will get the better of the BJP and “its B-team Mamata Banerjee” in the election.

The ISF has sealed a seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front for the Assembly election, while talks with Congress are underway.

Addressing a mega joint rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Siddiqui, a Muslim cleric who launched the ISF last month, announced that his supporters will vote for the candidates of the CPI(M) and its partners and cautioned the Congress over the ongoing seat-sharing deal, asking it to arrive at a decision soon.

“Many are thinking that I am supporting the LF and not talking about the Congress. Let me clear that the ISF has demanded what it deserves. I am here to secure my stake not to satisfy anyone. I am here (in politics) to be a partner, not for any kind of appeasement. I am here to get my rightful claims,” he said.

"I didn't speak about the Congress. I am here (in politics) to be a partner, not for any appeasement. I am here to get my rightful claims," Siddiqui said with state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury present on the dais.

So far, the Left Front has agreed on giving 91 seats to Congress and 30 seats to the ISF. However, the ISF is insisting on 3-4 more seats, including the high-profile constituency of Nandigram.

The Congress refused to give two of the seats demanded by Siddiqui as the party has its sitting MLAs there.

At the rally, ISF supporters gave Siddiqui a rousing welcome as he appeared on the stage when Chowdhury was in the middle of his speech.

The Congress leader then sought to cut it short. He, however, continued the address after Left leaders such as Biman Bose and Md Salim persuaded him.

The LF called for “knocking out the TMC and BJP and stressed the need for a third alternative to provide a “Janhit Sarkar” (people’s welfare government) to ensure employment generation.

"We have heard from our sources that Sonia Gandhi wants this grand alliance. But a Congress leader from Bengal is creating problems. We will wait for a few more days and then take a call. We can't wait till eternity," he said on the sidelines of the rally.

Reacting to the comments, Chowdhury said the Congress wouldn't take decisions based on threats and intimidation by "some Siddiqui".

"We can't decide based on what some Siddiqui is saying. We are having a formal alliance with the Left. Let us first get a clear picture of the number of seats we are getting from the Left, then, we can share it with someone else. We deputed Abdul Mannan to talk to the ISF and look into their demands. Let's see," he told reporters at the state Congress office.

The discomfort on the dais at the rally was visible with Chowdhury and Siddiqui not speaking to each other.

Siddiqui got onto the stage when Chowdhury was addressing the rally.

Seeing him on the dais, ISF supporters burst into cheer, disrupting the Congress leader's speech who then sought to cut it short.

However, Chowdhury continued the address after Left leaders such as Biman Bose and Md Salim persuaded him.

"Nothing of that sort. I merely told them (Salim and Bose) if I would temporarily stop speaking and resume later on," the Chowdhury later clarified.

The CPI(M) said that it was working with the alliance partners to iron out the differences.

"Left would act as the cement of this alliance and the issues will be sorted out," Salim said.

According to sources, the ISF has demanded a few seats in once Congress bastion Malda and Chowdhury's stronghold Murshidabad that the Congress won in the 2016 assembly polls.

Siddiqui joining the Left-Congress alliance has given it an edge in the West Bengal polls, mostly seen as a bipolar contest between the Trinamool Congress and BJP.

Siddiqui, a pirzada at Furfura Sharif -- one of the holiest shrines among Bengali Muslims, created a flutter by meeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of the elections but ditched him for the Left-Congress.

West Bengal has a 30 per cent Muslim population a deciding factor in around 100-110 seats.

In case of a close contest, the Left-Congress-ISF alliance will become a deciding factor.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27.

Bihar-based LJP to contest in Bengal, Assam polls

The Lok Janshakti Party has announced that it will try its electoral luck in the Bengal and Assam Assembly elections to take on the JDU and other parties.

The decision was taken at a meeting between LJP chief Chirag Paswan and his party leaders at Patna. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Indian Secular Front Abbas Siddiqui Congress Left Front CPM Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp