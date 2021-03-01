Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 70th birthday

By ANI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, who turned 70 on Monday, took first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Patna and assured the people of the state that his government will provide vaccination free of cost.

"Vaccination will be absolutely free in the entire Bihar state. Such facility will be made available even at private hospitals, it will be facilitated by the state government," Nitish Kumar said on Monday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research, addressing the hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine.

PM Modi took the first dose of the vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added.