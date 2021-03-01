STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar govt appoints IAS officer Arun Kumar Singh as new Chief Secretary

Singh is a native of Bihar’s West Champaran district and will retire this year on August 31.

Published: 01st March 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A technocrat-turned bureaucrat was appointed as the new chief secretary by the NDA government in Bihar on Sunday.

The 1985-batch IAS officer Arun Kumar Singh is the new Chief Secretary (CS) to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Seven other IAS officers were also reshuffled with new responsibilities.

Singh is a native of Bihar’s West Champaran district and will retire this year on August 31 after having served on various posts including that of the development commissioner, and the director general in Gramin Vikash Sansthan among others.

He had also served in the Water Resource department as principal secretary in addition to serving in the road construction, and the science and technology department as secretary.

Bihar’s new chief secretary has an educational background in mechanical engineering.

Singh will replace Deepak Kumar, who has also been made principal secretary to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with effect from March 1.

Deepak Kumar, who has been serving as CS after getting the first extension of his service for six months retired from the post on Sunday.

Kumar is said to be one of the trusted officers of Nitish Kumar and that’s why a post was created specifically for him as principal secretary to CM.

Sources from the corridor of power said that the names of many other senior IAS officers were also in the race for becoming the chief secretary but the government approved Arun Kumar Singh for the role.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary and one of the closest officers to the CM, Amir Subhani, also got appointed as development commissioner.

Subhani, the new development commissioner, is a 1987-batch IAS officer and a native of Bihar’s Siwan district.

He will superannuate from services on April 3 in 2024. Other IAS officers reshuffled are Chaitanya Prasad, who has been appointed to the post of Principal Secretary of Home Department.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department, Ravi Manubhai Parmar has been given the charge of Principal Secretary in Small Water Resources Department and Santosh Kumar Mall as Secretary of Department of Information Technology.

Other IAS officers namely Prem Singh Meena has been appointed as Secretary of Finance Department, Divesh Sehra as the secretary of SC, ST welfare department and Sanjeev Hans -1997-batch IAS, has been posted as Secretary in additional charge of the Department of Water Resources besides working as secretary to power department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Kumar Singh Bihar chief secretary
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp