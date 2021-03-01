STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre's silence indicates it is planning steps against farmers' protest: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

When asked about the violence during a tractor parade on the Republic Day in New Delhi, Rakesh Tikait alleged that the government created the trouble.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIJNOR: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has claimed that the Centre's "silence" for the past few days indicates that it is planning some steps against the farmers' agitation over newly enacted agriculture laws.

He also stressed that it is the government that will have to come forward with a proposal for talks to resume with the protesting farmers.

Before leaving for Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar on Sunday night, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader told reporters in Bijnor's Afzalgarh, "The government's silence for the past 15-20 days is indicating that something is going to happen. The government is planning some steps against the agitation."

However, Tikait said farmers will not step back till a solution is found.

"The farmer is also ready. He will look after his crop as well as the agitation. Let the government hold talks when it has the time," he said.

Tikait also said farmers' "mahapanchayats" will be held at several places in the country till March 24.

When asked about the violence during a tractor parade on the Republic Day in New Delhi, he alleged that the government created the trouble.

On the issue of farmers destroying their standing crop at different places, Tikait said the BKU has told farmers that the time for such action has not come yet.

"But why is the government not appealing to farmers not to take such a step," he asked.

Tikait said farmers will intensify their agitation if the wheat crop is not sold on the minimum support price (MSP) in Uttar Pradesh and they will hold dharnas outside district headquarters across the state.

