STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress, AIUDF are like Mughals; need to be defeated: Tejasvi Surya in Assam

The Congress has formed an alliance with Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and other parties against the BJP-led coalition in the state.

Published: 01st March 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)

By PTI

DIBRUGARH: Likening the opposition Congress and the AIUDF to the Mughals, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya on Sunday claimed that the two parties need to be defeated in the upcoming assembly polls to save the language, culture and heritage of Assam.

The Congress has formed an alliance with Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and other parties against the BJP-led coalition in the state.

"The Congress has become a follower of Badruddin Ajmal. The Congress and the AIUDF cannot save the Assamese culture. Today, the Congress or Badruddin's party represent only the Mughals. They don't represent us," Surya said at a meeting of the BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP.

"We have to resolve that to save the language, culture and heritage of Assam and to strengthen the pillar of Hindutva, we have to defeat all these Mughals. The way Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughals, all the BJYM members have to defeat and throw these Mughals out," the BJP MP said.

In the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, Ahom general Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughal force led by Raja Ramsingh-I.

The BJP had termed the 2016 Assembly polls as the "last battle of Saraighat" to defeat the former chief minister Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government.

Surya claimed that Congress does not have any policy at this moment to protect the state's culture, language and heritage.

According to the 2011 Census, Assam has a total Muslim population of 1.07 crore, which is 34.22 per cent of the total 3.12 crore residents in the state.

The number of Hindus is 1.92 crore, which is 61.47 per cent of the population.

Elections to the northeastern state will be conducted in three phases - on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badruddin Ajmal All India United Democratic Front Congress Tejasvi Surya Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BYJM Assam Elections 2021 Assam Polls 2021 Assam Elections Assam Polls
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp