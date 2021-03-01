STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress seals seat-sharing deal with the Left; actress Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP

The Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), the party launched by Islamic cleric Abbas Siddiqui a month ago, are at loggerheads over seat adjustment.

Published: 01st March 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | ANI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Congress sealed the seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front on Monday announcing it will field candidates in 92 seats out of 294 in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. The party’s state president, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, however, made it clear that if any other political forces join the alliance, seats will have to be given to them where his party will not contest.

"We will announce the list of our candidates for the first phase of the election scheduled to be held on March 27 within a day or two. Initially, we demanded 130 seats and we could have bargained for more seats. As other political parties are showing interest to join the alliance, we did not press much to get more seats," said Chowdhury.  

The Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), the party launched by Islamic cleric Abbas Siddiqui a month ago, are at loggerheads over seat adjustment. Chowdhury is not ready to allow ISF to contest from its strongholds in Malda and Murshidabad districts where the Congress has its sitting MLAs.

Referring to Siddiqui's speech at Sunday's Brigade Parade Ground rally, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that he doesn't support what the ISF's founder said. "If a party is in an alliance, it should echo the same. In an alliance, every party is to adjust their demands," said Bose, after holding a meeting with Chowdhury.

In his speech On Sunday, Siddiqui said his party will not join hands with the Congress if his demands are not met and asked the followers of his party to support Left's candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections. 

"The Left Front has accepted most of our demands. Many are thinking I am supporting Left Front and not talking about Congress. Let me clear that the ISF has demanded what it deserves. I am here to secure my stake, not to satisfy anyone," he had said in his speech.

The development comes on a day when popular Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee joined the BJP. 

Last week, another actor Yash Dasgupta and 10 others from Bengali film and serial world had joined the BJP.

"I am a daughter of an army man. I saw my father's contribution to the country. I have joined the BJP to work for my country as it is the party which is taking India forward," she said after being handed over the flag of the party by the saffron camp's national general secretary and Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress left front west bengal elections Indian Secular Front
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp