CoWIN app for administrators, Covid-19 vaccine registration on portal: Health Ministry

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday clarified that there is no CoWIN application for registration and booking an appointment for the vaccine, and explained that the app on the play store is for administrators.

Beneficiaries can register and book an appointment for the vaccine through the CoWIN portal http://cowin.gov.in, the ministry said.

"Registration and booking for an appointment for #COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: http://cowin.gov.in. There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the Ministry of Health tweeted.

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday as vaccination opened for the general population, beginning with people above 60 and those with co-morbidities above 45.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,43,01,266 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.