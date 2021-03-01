Maharashtra minister's resignation: Sena's Sanjay Raut downplays Opposition role

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The resignation of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod on Sunday following his name being linked to the death of a woman came about from "hearing the people's voice" and on "moral grounds" and not due to pressure from opposition parties, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

Rathod, who holds the forest portfolio, was facing allegations of complicity in the death of Puja Chavan (23), a resident of Beed district, who was found dead in Pune on February 8, apparently after falling off from the building in which she lived.

Mocking the BJP, which has been vocal about the need for Rathod to resign or be sacked, Raut asked how many ministers resigned in BJP-ruled states when confronted with such cases.

"We heard the people's voice in the Sanjay Rathod case because the name of the minister is being connected to the case. If we see the issue politically, there was no need for a resignation as the investigation is still on," he said.

Raut said Rathod's resignation was not a win for opposition parties as the Sena does not come under pressure in such matters, adding that it was offered on "moral grounds".

He also criticized BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for casting aspersions on the police in the Rathod case and said such statements do not suit a former chief minister as it brings down the morale of the force.