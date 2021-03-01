STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka begins two-day Assam visit by offering prayers at Kamakhya

Clad in a red outfit, the prevalent colour symbolising Shakti, the Congress leader said that she wanted to visit the temple for long and 'her wish has come true'.

Published: 01st March 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Kamakhya Temple during her visit to Assam ahead of state assembly polls in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her two-day visit to poll-bound Assam on Monday by offering prayers at the famed Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

The AICC general secretary, accompanied by the party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, was received at the Lokpriyo Gopinath Bordoloi Airport hereby state unit chief Ripun Bora and other party leaders.

She halted at Jalukbari area, where Congress supporters felicitated her, before proceeding to the Shakti Peeth atop Nilachal Hills.

Clad in a red outfit, the prevalent colour symbolising Shakti, the Congress leader said that she wanted to visit the temple for long and "her wish has come true".

"I sought blessings for myself, my family and above all for the people of Assam," she told reporters.

Asked about the forthcoming elections in the state, she said she will talk later about politics.

"I come to temples to seek blessings and offer thanks to the God who has given me a lot," she added.

Earlier, the Congress leader posted on her Facebook page, "Today I will start my two-day Assam tour by visiting Maa Kamakhya Devi. I will take part in the dialogue with the sisters-brothers and party workers of Assam on many important issues."

Bora said that the entire Assam is "looking forward to her two-day visit and the enthusiasm is evident".

"Her visit, which further fuels hope in the heart of every last person in Assam, deceived by lies and fake promises in these five years, of a new dawn of progress awaiting the state under Congress rule," Bora tweeted.

After visiting the Kamakhya shrine, she left for the airport to go to Lakhimpur in Upper Assam, where she is scheduled to visit Sonari gram panchayat, hold a meeting with party workers and launch a protest programme of unemployed youths.

She is also scheduled to visit the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva's primary disciple Sri Madhavdev at Letekupukhuri before leaving for Gohpur in the Bishwanath district.

The Congress leader is scheduled to offer homage at the statue of freedom fighter Kanaklata Barua, who was martyred in police firing while attempting to hoist the Indian flag during the Quit India movement in 1942.

She will also interact with women tea garden workers and self-help group members before spending the night at Bishwanath.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader will visit Sadharu tea estate in Biswanath, where she will interact with women tea garden workers, before leaving for Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

She is also scheduled to visit the Mahabhirav Temple and address a public rally at Tezpur, before concluding her two-day visit to the state.

Elections to the constituencies in these three districts will be held in the first phase of polling in 47 seats on March 27.

Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held in three phases, with 39 seats going to polls in the second phase on April 1 and 40 in the third and final phase on April 6.

