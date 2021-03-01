Priyanka Gandhi wows with 'Jhumur' moves, attacks Modi over 'Assam tea under attack' comment

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the Assam assembly polls, both the BJP and Congress are trying hard to woo the tea workers in the state. The BJP had scored some brownie points initially when it brought the top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the tea gardens. Taking a cue from the saffron party, the Congress, too, is sending its star campaigners to the state.

On Monday Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra danced with a group of girls from the tea workers’ community in Lakhimpur and surprised the voters with her moves.Later, speaking at a programme, she targeted PM Modi for his recent statement that Assam tea was under attack. “PM Modi had spoken about an attack on the Assam tea. If you wanted to protect Assam tea, why did you not generate employment? Why was there a meager hike in the daily wage of tea workers?” she asked.

The state government had recently hiked the wages by Rs 50 — from Rs 167 to Rs 217. Ahead of last election, the BJP had promised a daily wage of Rs 351 to the community. Recently, the Congress promised that it would give a daily wage of Rs 365 if voted to power.Assam has 126 Assembly seats and in around one-third of them, tea workers determine the fate of candidates.

Continuing her attack on the BJP, Priyanka said, “Assam is your mother. The upcoming polls are a matter of the existence of your mother. When you cast your vote, think twice if the party can ensure a brighter future of your children.” She also said that the BJP-RSS ideologies have no place in Assam’s culture.