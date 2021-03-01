Punjab Assembly pays tributes to farmers who died during protests against farm laws

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Assembly on Monday paid tributes to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

Several farmers who were part of the agitation against the three farm legislations had died due to varied reasons, including health issues like heart attack.

On the first day of the Budget session, the House also remembered former Union Home Minister Buta Singh, former ministers MS Gill, Major Singh Uboke, Bal Mukund Sharma and Satpal Gosain.

The House also paid tributes to noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sinkander, 'bhajan' singer Narinder Chanchal and freedom fighters Ajit Singh, Gohal Singh Tur and Balwant Singh.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls.