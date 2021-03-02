Ceasefire gives window to improve anti-militancy strategy, says Army  

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Army said the India-Pakistan ceasefire would give it an opportunity to improve its capacity and capability to control and check infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. Jawans have been ordered to even stop practice firing in the ranges near the frontiers.

Before the initiation of border ceasefire on February 25, Indian and Pakistani troops used to exchange fire on a daily basis. At least four Indian soldiers were killed in the first two months of this year. As many as 5,133 ceasefire violations in 2020 were reported in which 24 security men and 22 civilians were killed.

General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps Lt Gen B S Raju termed the border ceasefire as a “positive step” and a conscious call by the two countries. “We will give border ceasefire the best shot and won’t be trigger happy. If there is an incident, we will raise the issue and talk to the other side.”

The GoC said the ceasefire would give the Army an opportunity to improve its capacity and ability to check and control the infiltration. However, the ceasefire won’t have any impact on anti-militancy operations which would continue in J&K.

UAE welcomes India-Pak joint statement

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday welcomed the joint statement from India and Pakistan on strictly following the ceasefire and termed the development as an important step towards achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region.