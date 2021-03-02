STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Commotion at BJP 'Parivartan Yatra' in Hooghly after Trinamool stops saffron party's rally

Activists of the TMC blocked G T Road as the rally neared its office leading to arguments between the workers of the ruling party and the BJP, police said.

Published: 02nd March 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UTTARPARA: BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' rally on Tuesday witnessed commotion when it was passing by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office at Uttarpara in Hooghly district.

Activists of the TMC blocked G T Road as the rally neared its office leading to arguments between the workers of the ruling party and the BJP, police said.

A timely intervention by the police prevented the situation from turning worse and the rally with BJP members chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' resumed its journey.

TMC leader Tapas Roy said, the BJP was instigating trouble to disturb the prevailing peaceful environment in the state.

"In the name of movement they are trying to foment trouble but we will not be swayed by any provocation," he said.

BJP leader Prabir Ghosal said the attempt by the TMC to create disturbance did not succeed as the stand-off lasted for a few minutes with the timely intervention by the police.

TMC sources alleged that the BJP had installed a loudspeaker in front of the TMC party office and raised provocative slogans against the party and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee which incensed their activists.

However, the saffron party denied the allegation as "baseless".

BJP chief J P Nadda had flagged off the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound West Bengal in early February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parivartan Yatra Trinamool BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp