Commotion at BJP 'Parivartan Yatra' in Hooghly after Trinamool stops saffron party's rally

By PTI

UTTARPARA: BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' rally on Tuesday witnessed commotion when it was passing by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office at Uttarpara in Hooghly district.

Activists of the TMC blocked G T Road as the rally neared its office leading to arguments between the workers of the ruling party and the BJP, police said.

A timely intervention by the police prevented the situation from turning worse and the rally with BJP members chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' resumed its journey.

TMC leader Tapas Roy said, the BJP was instigating trouble to disturb the prevailing peaceful environment in the state.

"In the name of movement they are trying to foment trouble but we will not be swayed by any provocation," he said.

BJP leader Prabir Ghosal said the attempt by the TMC to create disturbance did not succeed as the stand-off lasted for a few minutes with the timely intervention by the police.

TMC sources alleged that the BJP had installed a loudspeaker in front of the TMC party office and raised provocative slogans against the party and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee which incensed their activists.

However, the saffron party denied the allegation as "baseless".

BJP chief J P Nadda had flagged off the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound West Bengal in early February.