Districts to be ranked for Swachh survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Housing Affairs (MoHUA) launched field assessment of Swachh Survekshan 2021, the sixth edition of the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Government. Apart from ranking cities and states, this year’s survey would also be ranking districts on the basis of the performance of their cities. Launching the field assessment in a web event, Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA said the Swachh Survekshan is a competitive framework. “The journey that started in 2016 with only 73 cities with million plus population has grown manifold, with 434 cities in 2017, 4,203 cities in 2018, 4,237 cities in 2019 and 4,242 cities in 2020, including 62 Cantonment Boards,” said the official.