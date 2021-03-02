Karnataka HC adjourns hearing on Kangana Ranaut's plea against FIR over tweet on farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to March 18. Justice HP Sandesh adjourned the hearing on Tuesday.

She has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered by the Kyathsandra Police in Tumakuru district in response to an order passed by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) based on the private complaint filed by Tumakuru based advocate Ramesh Naik L.

Naik has filed the private complaint against Kangana for her alleged objectionable tweet against farmers who are protesting against the farm laws. He alleged that her tweet insulted the farmers of the country. Acting on it, the JMFC had ordered the local police to register an FIR and conduct an investigation.