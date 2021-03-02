Maharashtra man dies after getting second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

THANE: A 45-year-old man died shortly after he was administered the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a hospital in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, officials said.

Sukhdeo Kirdit, employed as the driver of a local doctor, took the shot around 11 AM.

He complained of giddiness after some time while he was seated in the waiting hall at the civic-run inoculation centre, they said.

"He was rushed to IGM Hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official said.

Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr KR Kharat said the cause of Kirdit's death would be known after the postmortem report comes in, adding that Kirdit's medical history, records etc.were being checked.

Kirdit's family said he was a healthy person who had left home in the morning to take the second dose of the vaccine.