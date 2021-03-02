STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public notice period for registering new party reduced to seven days in poll-bound states

This relaxation will remain in force till March 19, the last date for filing nominations in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and till April 7 for West Bengal

Published: 02nd March 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the Election Commission on Tuesday reduced the public notice period for registering new political parties from 30 days to seven days in all the five poll-bound states. This relaxation will remain in force till March 19, the last date for filing nominations in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and till April 7 for West Bengal (the last date for filing nominations for the last phase in the state).  

The order issued by the EC in this regard said a party seeking registration with the Commission has to submit an application within a period of 30 days following the date of its formation. As per the existing guidelines, the applicant association should publish the proposed name of the party in two national daily newspapers and two local daily newspapers, on two days for submitting objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party, within 30 days from such publication.  

The EC has announced general elections for the legislative Assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on February 26. It has been brought to the notice of the EC that in view of the Covid pandemic situation, there was dislocation and delay in moving applications for registration, which in turn led to delay in registration as a political party. After considering all aspects of the matter, the Commission has given a relaxation by reducing the notice period from 30 days to 7 days for the parties who have published their public notice on or before February 26.

For all parties, including those which have already published the public notice in less than 7 days prior to February 26, objection, if any, can be submitted latest by 5.30 p.m., on March 2 or by the end of the originally provided 30-day period, whichever is earlier.

