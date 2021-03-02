Punjab assembly witnesses ruckus over agri laws

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab assembly opened to a stormy budget session on Monday after the opposition parties crated a ruckus in the House over the contentious farm laws. As Governor V P Singh Badnore started his address to kick-start the budget session, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs led by Bikram Majithia shouted ‘Go back governor’ slogans over the farm laws. They questioned why the governor didn’t send the amendments on farm Bills passed by the Punjab Assembly for Presidential nod. They rushed to the Well of the House and even threw some papers in the air. The SAD MLAs were later joined by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) legislators who too raised slogans against the governor.

Earlier, as a symbolic protest against the rising fuel prices, the AAP MLAs came to the assembly riding on bicycles. The Congress ministers and MLAs also protested against the governor, but outside the house as they tried to move towards the Raj Bhawan over the fuel price rise, holding the BJP led government at the Centre responsible for it.