Samyukt Kisan Morcha will ask farmers in poll-bound states to defeat BJP: Outfit leaders

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Farmer unions have announced a five-hour blockade of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on March 6, marking the 100th day of protests against the new farm laws on Delhi borders.

They have also decided to support trade unions’ protest against “privatisation” on March 15. The decision was taken after a general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held at Singhu border on Tuesday.

Darshan Pal, a senior member of the Morcha, announced that the farmers will also free the toll plazas on March 6.

The other decisions include hoisting black flags on houses and government offices to signify support to the movement.

“We urge protesters to wear black bands that day,” said Pal.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said SKM teams will visit poll-bound states, including West Bengal and Kerala, to appeal to farmers to defeat the BJP.

“We will not seek votes for any party. We will appeal to the people to vote for those candidates who can defeat the BJP,” he said.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said those in power do not understand the language of justice, Constitution…they only understand the language of power, elections and votes.

Revealing the protest calendar, Pal said the Morcha would mark March 8 as Mahila Kisan Diwas.

“All SKM protest sites across the country will witness greater participation of women. We invite women’s organisations and others marking International Women’s Day to show their support to the protesting farmers and highlight the contribution of women farmers,’’ he added.

On March 15, central trade unions are marking the day as “anti-privatisation” day. The Morcha will support them and mark the day as “anti-corporatisation” day in solidarity with the trade unions, said Pal.

“We’ll also launch ‘MSP Dilao Abhiyan’ across the country (beginning from Gulbarga in Karnataka on March 5). As part of the campaign, the reality of price recovery of farmers in different markets will be showed to point out to the government about the shallowness of its MSP promises. The campaign will be initiated in Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana. We invite farmers from across the country to join the campaign,” he said.