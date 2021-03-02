STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shocker as SC asks alleged rapist if he’ll marry victim

"We are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will, otherwise you will say we are forcing you to marry her,” the CJI said.

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a shocking statement, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Monday asked a 23-year-old government servant whether he was ready to marry the woman who has accused him of rape.The observation came while the court was hearing a case against Mohit Subhash Chavan, a technician in the Maharashtra State Electric Production Company Ltd, who was accused of raping a minor girl in 2014-15.

He was allegedly 17-18-years-old then, and the girl was his distant relative and a student of Class 9 at the time.Last month, the Bombay High Court had cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Chavan by a lower court, on an application filed by the girl. He had then challenged this order in the Supreme Court. During the hearing, CJI Bobde asked Chavan’s lawyer, “Will you marry her?”

“You should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are a government servant. We are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will, otherwise you will say we are forcing you to marry her,” the CJI said. The lawyer consulted Chavan and then told the court that he initially wanted to marry her but the girl refused. “Now I cannot as I am already married.” 

The bench granted him interim protection from arrest for four weeks, allowing him time to file for regular bail.According to the FIR, the girl was in Class 9 when the accused started following her home from school and then one day he forcibly entered her house and raped her. In her complaint, the girl also alleged that he threatened to throw acid on her and kill her brother if she did not consent to a sexual relationship with him.

"Any violation of the directions will be viewed very seriously, and this court may be forced to initiate contempt proceedings," the court added.The judge observed that if an officer thinks he can use his power and connections to escape after committing any act, the court would not be a mute spectator but would step in and ensure the rule of law is preserved.

Stating that the incident left the court "deeply saddened", Justice Venkatesh added, "There is a faulty gene in men which sometimes makes them think a woman is subordinate and that at times she can even be treated like a chattel. History, time and again, shows that it is after a very long struggle, and only in the last 25 years have women somehow managed to get to top levels at workplaces, including public service. That, by itself, does not place them in a secure position as they are continued to be seen with patriarchal eyes."

The judge said that whosoever may be the person involved and whatever position he holds should never come in the way of the law taking its own course, more particularly when it comes to cases of sexual harassment. The judge directed the registry to place the order before the Chief Justice and obtain necessary orders and directions to list the matter.

Reneged on agreement to marry the victim 
When her family found out about the relationship, the accused’s mother offered to get the two married once she turned 18. The families also signed an agreement. However, when the girl turned 18, the accused refused to marry her

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Justice Rape accused SA Bobde
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp