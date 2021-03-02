STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shot

Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd March 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, along with his wife Smt Nutan take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, along with his wife Smt Nutan take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.

The minister's wife Nutan Goel first took the jab after which Vardhan received the vaccine shot at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, which is a private facility.

They paid Rs 250 each for the vaccine jab.

Completing the observation period of half-and-hour after taking the first dose of the vaccine, Vardhan addressed the media and appealed to eligible people to get vaccinated.

"Today I and my wife took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Hospital around half-and-hour ago. The observation time of half-and-hour is completed. Hospital authorities have informed me that I and my wife have been given Covaxin. In the last half-and-hour, I and my wife did not face any kind of difficulty," he told reporters.

"On this occasion, I would like to urge all the citizens of this country whose age is above 60 or if they are in the age bracket of 45-59 having specified co-morbidities to take the vaccine," he said.

Stating that the Indian government has made the vaccine available for its citizens in thousands of private as well as government hospitals, Vardhan said that in the fight against COVID-19, this vaccine will act as a "sanjeevani" for the people.

"I and my wife paid Rs 250 each for our doses. I would like to appeal to people that those who can afford vaccine in our country can visit the nearest hospital and get the dose."

He asked the citizens to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and stressed the need for observing vaccine-appropriate behaviour as well.

"I urge the citizens of this nation to get the first dose of vaccine and after 28 days of it, get the second dose of vaccine. If someone develops any kind of side effects or face difficulties, do not fear and inform your doctor," he said.

He told people not to have any doubts about the vaccine underlining no death has occurred till now due to the anti-coronavirus vaccination in the country.

Vardhan said that if any death occurs a few days after receiving the jab, it cannot be linked to vaccination because each such death is being scientifically probed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp