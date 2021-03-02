UP govt signs support agreement for Jewar international airport project

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked the previous state governments for not taking the Jewar International Airport project, which had been hanging for three decades, forward. Adityanath also reiterated his government’s commitment and intent for infrastructural development in the state here on Monday. He was speaking at an event to sign a state support agreement for the Jewar International Airport in Noida.

Under the state support agreement, the UP government would provide four-lane connectivity to the greenfield airport while consolidating and modernising the existing roads leading to the airport.The CM said that the state government would also ensure that the airport was connected with public transport like the metro and buses. He said that the essential utilities would be provided to the airport by the state government and the Noida authority.

The CM said that the state government would make it a point that no slaughterhouse came up near the airport and threaten its security and jeopardising the required cleanliness around the project.Adityanath said that the way the airport project is making progress was an indicator of the new work culture adopted and enforced by the present dispensation in the state.

He claimed that the state government decided to develop the Jewar airport at a fast pace in the national interest. He recalled how the state cabinet gave its approval for the ambitious airport project on December 5, 2017, and the progress therein.The concessionaire agreement between Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by Zurich international AG and Noida international airport was signed on October 7, 2020.

“While we were fighting against the Covid-19, we were also taking the infrastructure development forward in the state,” the CM said.Yogi said that the air connectivity in the state had improved considerably in the past four years. “This is a new thought process for stepping up development,” he said.