STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man shot dead for lodging FIR against daughter’s molester, two arrested

CM Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to invoke the NSA against all four accused

Published: 02nd March 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Murder, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against all the four accused involved in the murder of Amrish Sharma, a potato grower of village Nauzarpur under Sasni police station area in Hathras.

According to the police, an FIR was registered against four accused, two of whom have been arrested.

As per the police sources, Amrish Sharma was shot dead by hoodlums including Gaurav Songra and his friends following an altercation as the accused was mounting pressure on the deceased to withdraw a case which the latter had got registered against him for allegedly molesting his daughter in 2018.

Taking cognizance of the incident in Hathras, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials concerned to take strict action in the matter. “The CM has also given directions to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against all the accused involved in the case," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

As per the sources, Songra is associated with the Samajwadi Party and was planning to organise a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Tappal where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also invited on Wednesday. Songra’s  Facebook profile claims that he is the special invitee member at the executive of the SP (Chhhatra Sabha).

Sources claimed that the deceased had filed a case against Songra back in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter following which he was arrested and sent to jail. But he came out on bail after a month. Since then both the families had been at loggerheads.

Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal confirmed that Sharma was shot dead in Nauzapur village by the main accused Songra along with his friends on Monday at around 4 pm.

"During the probe, it came to the fore that the case lodged against Songra by Amrish Sharma in July 2018 has been a an issue of contention,” said the SSP.

Speaking about the incident, the police official said that on Monday, the wife and the aunt of the main accused Songra and both the daughters of Sharma had gone to the village temple.

“They had an argument there over the 2018 case. The accused and Sharma also arrived at the temple later and engaged in an altercation,” said the cop.

The daughter of the deceased corroborated the facts saying during her altercation, the wife and aunt of Songra threatened her with dire consequences at the village temple.

“At around 3.30 pm on Monday, when my father returned to the field and was busy in harvesting potato crop, Songra arrived with his henchmen in a four wheeler. They parked the vehicle at some distance and approached my father in the field. They fired at my father in the head, chest and abdomen leaving him dead on the spot,” the victim’s daughter claimed adding that her father was shot in front of her and her mother as they had gone to the field to give lunch to him.

The SP said that the police reached the incident spot and an investigation was carried out on Monday. He said that teams were set up to nab the remaining accused and further investigation was underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
molestation accused UP crimes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp