Uttarakhand assembly condoles deaths in Chamoli disaster

By PTI

GAIRSAIN: The Uttarakhand assembly on Tuesday condoled the deaths in the recent avalanche in Chamoli district.

Soon after the House assembled for the day, Speaker Premchand Aggrawal expressed grief over the loss of lives in the disaster in Raini and Tapovan areas.

A two-minute silence was observed by the assembly members to pray for the departed souls.

A deluge in Rishiganga valley on February 7 had caused large-scale loss of lives and damage to property in the area demolishing the 13.2 mw Rishiganga hydel project and damaging the 520 mw Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

The disaster had left 204 people missing out of which 72 bodies have been recovered so far.