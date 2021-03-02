STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Your job is to clean gutters, who gave you the right to organize protests?': Dalit activist Nodeep Kaur alleges custodial torture

Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur claimed that she was physically tortured and the cops used casteist slurs to intimidate her.

Published: 02nd March 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur

Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Days after Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, the 24-year-old spoke about the police brutality she faced while in prison.

Nodeep claimed that she was physically tortured and the cops used casteist slurs to intimidate her.

Sonipat Police arrested her on January 12 in connection with a case filed under attempt to murder and some other charges, including allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company.

During an interaction with Outlook IndiaNodeep shared the traumatic experience she had undergone in the 46 days she spent in the prison.

The Dalit labour rights activist said, "While torturing me, the police kept saying that I am a Dalit and I should behave like one. 'Your job is to clean the gutters. Who gave you the right to organize protests against big people?' I was asked. They used abusive language to intimidate me. The police were miffed that I stood up to the rich and powerful. I believe I had to face the harassment of being a Dalit woman and a trade union worker."

She termed the condition of female inmates in jail as horrific. Nodeep said, "The condition of female inmates in jail is horrific. When I described my harrowing experience to other jail mates, they weren’t surprised. In fact, they said what I had gone through was nothing. I was shocked to listen to their stories, the violence they had endured. There were more than 200 women in the cell where I was kept. They were put in jail for minor charges, most of them belonged to poor and backward communities."

Talking about her case, Nodeep claimed she has done nothing wrong and that police have no evidence against her.

"They abused me, pulled my hair, slapped me and made me sign papers forcefully. I couldn't even walk," she alleged.

However, police have denied the charge as "baseless".

Nodeep's arrest received global attention after Meena Harris, niece of American Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted saying the activist was "arrested, tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody".

A medical examination of Kumar conducted by a Chandigarh-based hospital has found two fractures on his hand and foot along with some broken nail beds on his toe.

Raise voice for the release of Shiv Kumar, says Nodeep Kaur

On February 27, a day after she was granted bail, labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur urged people to raise voice for the release of Shiv Kumar, who is a co-accused in criminal cases registered against Nodeep.

Shiv Kumar, president of Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was held a few days after the arrest of labour rights activist Nodeep.

"Shiv Kumar is in jail even today. No one is talking about him. He is innocent. He was severely beaten up by the police, his bones are broken. I request people to raise voice for his bail as well," said Nodeep during a press conference at Singhu border on Saturday.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nodeep Kaur Police Brutality Police Torture Crime Against Dalit Nodeep Kaur Arrest Shiv Kumar Dalit Activist
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
India will invest USD 82 billion in port projects by 2035: PM Narendra Modi
'Baarack' finally gets a haircut: Wild sheep with 35 kg coat of wool rescued in Australia
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp