STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arunachal to ask Centre for dereservation of some reserve forests: CM

Many reserve forests at foothill areas were hampering the execution of development projects, Khandu informed the assembly.

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that a proposal will be sent to the Centre for dereservation of some forests at foothill areas for implementing development projects.

Many reserve forests at foothill areas were hampering the execution of development projects, Khandu informed the assembly.

The chief minister was responding to a question raised by National People's Party (NPP) member Tarin Dakpe on conversion of Kamle Reserve Forest into a wildlife sanctuary in 2015 without conducting any public hearing with residents of four villages having a population of 3,000 people.

Khandu said, he had recently asked the chief secretary to compile details of such reserve forests and send a proposal to the Centre with a request to use such forest land for carrying out development work.

"I have started the process and very soon a meeting will be called with all the stakeholders to find a solution," the chief minister said.

Earlier, responding to the question, Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung said that as per Survey of India toposheet, two villages are located outside the notified wildlife sanctuary.

Quoting an order from the Centre, Natung said that the process of dereservation of reserve forests cannot be taken up without approval of the Supreme Court.

Howver, he said, he will visit the area and try to resolve the issue.

Dakpe had requested the government to initiate measures to dereserve areas where villages exist since time immemorial and to constitute a committee to study the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pema Khandu Reserved forest
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp