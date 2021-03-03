Chemical godown gutted in fire in Bhiwandi town; none hurt

By PTI

THANE: A chemical godown was gutted in a devastating fire in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday, an official said.

However, no casualty was reported.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said the fire broke out at the chemical godown located at Valpada at around 10 am.

A fire engine and firefighters from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) doused the flames by about noon, he said.

The godown was completely destroyed in the blaze, but no one was injured, the official said.

The cause of the blaze was being probed, Kadam said.