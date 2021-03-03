Existential crisis for Chirag Paswan’s LJP as 175 party leaders and workers join BJP

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is heading towards an existential crisis, facing mass desertion. Less than two weeks after hundreds of leaders and workers, including 18 district presidents, joined the Janata Dal (United), the Chirag Paswan-led outfit suffered another major jolt on Tuesday as 175 leaders and workers in West Champaran (Bettiah) joined BJP.

Those who deserted the party included LJP’s district president Shyamanand Chaurasia and former vice-president Radheshyam Rai, apart from five-block presidents and 150 panchayats heads.

Breaking away from the NDA in Bihar, LJP had pitched itself as a major challenger to the JD-U ahead of last year’s Assembly elections.

Following a poor performance, the party has struggled to keep its flock together. The ruling JD-U may get another boost.

There is a buzz that Rashtriya Lok Samata Party may merge with the Nitish Kumar-led party.