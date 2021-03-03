STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Falsely accused of rape, UP man freed after spending 20 years in jail

The Allahabad High Court absolves Vishnu Tiwari of charges of rape, atrocities under SC/ST Act in January, this year

Published: 03rd March 2021 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After serving a life sentence for 20 years in jail over rape charges, a man was pronounced innocent by the Allahabad High Court in January this year. He walked out of Agra Central Jail on Wednesday evening.

Ironically, Vishnu Tiwari, now 43, was jailed when he was 23 for a crime he never committed. He will now go home to his village home in the Lalitpur district of the Bundelkhand region in UP.

Tiwari was arrested on September 16, 2000, and booked for rape and atrocities under the SC/ST Act. After three years of trial, a Lalitpur court sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment followed by his conviction under the SC/ST Act. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

All sentences had to run concurrently, as per the directions of the trial court. After spending three years in Lalitpur jail, Tiwari was shifted to Agra Central Jail and had since been serving his sentence there.

While talking to media persons, Tiwari said he had no expectation from life after serving a jail term of 20 years. He said he had no family at home except a younger brother. “I am not married. My body is broken and so is my family,” said Tiwari.

"Today, before leaving, I got Rs 600 from the jail administration. That is all I have," he added.

Tiwari was charged with rape by a woman from his village. She had claimed that he had assaulted her sexually when she was going to work in the fields.

Tiwari, after his conviction by Lalitpur court, did not have the means to hire a better lawyer who could appeal in the higher court. He claimed that he even lost the will to fight the legal battle further.

In January, this year, Tiwari was absolved of all the charges by the Allahabad High Court. While exonerating him the court observed: "The medical evidence should show some semblance of forcible intercourse, even if we go as per the version of the prosecutrix - that the accused had gagged the woman’s mouth for 10 minutes and had thrashed her on the ground. There would have been some injuries to a fully-grown lady..."

"In our finding, the medical evidence goes to show that the doctor did not find any sperm. The doctor categorically opined that no signs of forcible sexual intercourse were found. This was also based on the finding that there were no internal injuries on the lady..." the court added.

The court maintained: "Factual data also goes to show that there are several contradictions in the cross-examination of all three witnesses".

"In view of the facts and evidence on record, we are convinced that the accused has been wrongly convicted. Hence, the judgment and order impugned are reversed and the accused is acquitted," the court declared.

The court had also made strong observations on Tiwari remaining in prison for an extended period pending appeal, and referred to sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to stress that the centre and state had "a duty to commute the sentences as mentioned".

"We are pained to mention that even after 14 years of incarceration, the State did not think of exercising its power for commutation of the sentence of life imprisonment of the present accused. His case should have been considered but has not been considered," the court said.

Meanwhile, as per the local sources, in prison, Tiwari had a reputation as a well-mannered person with a penchant for cooking.

In fact, after coming to know of his release, many traders and philanthropists of Agra have offered him work. Even some human rights activists have reportedly approached National Human Rights Commission  (NHRC) seeking compensation for his sufferings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
innocent jailed allahabad high court Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp