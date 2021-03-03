Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary Raab discuss progress in bilateral ties

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation as well as discussed regional and UN issues.

"Nice talking to UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed regional and UN issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

Raab had visited India last December and held talks with Jaishankar during which the two sides had agreed on the key elements of an ambitious 10-year roadmap to further broaden ties, and also boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.